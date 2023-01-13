Skip to main content

Sources: Central Missouri taps Missouri high school legend as defensive coordinator

After a year working for his former pupil Dan Lanning, Greg Jones is returning to the Show-Me State.

After a season in Oregon, one of the fixtures of Missouri football is returning to the state. Greg Jones will be the defensive coordinator at Central Missouri, sources told FootballScoop on Friday.

Jones spent five seasons as the head coach at Missouri's Liberty North High School and prior to that led the program at Kearney. One of Jones's student teachers at Kearney was a young coach by the name of Dan Lanning. 

Jones won two state championships at Kearney and played for another at Liberty North. 

He joined Oregon's staff last February as a defensive analyst, but will now return to Missouri as the Mules' defensive coordinator. 

Jones announced his departure from Oregon earlier this week.

Central Missouri went 4-7 in 2022. The Mules finished 85th in Division II and lower than 100th in pass efficiency defense, rushing defense, and total defense. 

