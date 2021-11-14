Sources: Central Oklahoma is parting ways with Nick Bobeck

Sources tell FootballScoop that Bobeck, who has led the program for the past 10 seasons, will not return.

For the first time in a decade, Central Oklahoma (D-II) will be searching for a new head coach, per sources.

Sources tell FootballScoop that head coach Nick Bobeck will not return.

After back-to-back 8-win campaigns in 2017 and 2018, UCO went 5-6 in 2019 and slid to a 4-7 mark this fall.

Bobeck had a dominant run against rival Northeastern State, winning the last eight games in a row and outscoring them 348-83 over that time and the program also set over four dozen school records under his leadership.

In the end, the administration felt change was needed.



Before taking over the head coaching job at UCO, Bobeck had a successful run as the head coach at Navarro JC (TX) where he took over at just 28 years old. He was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame last fall.

