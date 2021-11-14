Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
Publish date:

Sources: Central Oklahoma is parting ways with Nick Bobeck

Sources tell FootballScoop that Bobeck, who has led the program for the past 10 seasons, will not return.
Author:

For the first time in a decade, Central Oklahoma (D-II) will be searching for a new head coach, per sources.

Sources tell FootballScoop that head coach Nick Bobeck will not return.

After back-to-back 8-win campaigns in 2017 and 2018, UCO went 5-6 in 2019 and slid to a 4-7 mark this fall.

Bobeck had a dominant run against rival Northeastern State, winning the last eight games in a row and outscoring them 348-83 over that time and the program also set over four dozen school records under his leadership.

In the end, the administration felt change was needed.

Before taking over the head coaching job at UCO, Bobeck had a successful run as the head coach at Navarro JC (TX) where he took over at just 28 years old. He was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame last fall.

Stay tuned to The Scoop page for the latest.

Tags
terms:
Nick Bobeckcentral oklahomaD-II

You May Like

NAIA bracket

NAIA announces first round playoff pairings

Defending national champion Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) enters as the top seed, while 2018-19 champ Morningside (Iowa) is No. 2.

1 hour ago
Southwestern Oklahoma State

Southwestern Oklahoma State announces coaching change

Chet Pobolish went 6-27 in three years on the job.

2 hours ago
Ryan Walters

Illinois locks up defensive coordinator Ryan Walters with new deal, big raise

Walters will be among the 10 highest-paid defensive coordinators in college football.

4 hours ago
North Central Champs

D-III has released their playoff field

After the D-III playoff took last year year off, the 2021 path to the Stagg Bowl returns with top-ranked North Central looking to defend their title.

4 hours ago
UWF National title

D-II playoff bracket has been announced

With just two undefeated teams remaining, the race for the Division II national title should be an interesting one.

4 hours ago
Jimmy Lake

Washington fires Jimmy Lake

Lake will exit Washington with just a 7-6 record.

2 hours ago
Malik Hoskins

Sources: Lincoln University is making a head coaching change

After a winless season, Lincoln University (D-II - MO) has decided to make a coaching change, sources tell FootballScoop.

11 hours ago
Nuggets

#Nuggets: Baylor bullies Oklahoma, Texas hits rock bottom, and everything else from Week 11

No but seriously, how does Steve Sarkisian come back from this?

12 hours ago