Sources: Change coming at Simpson College

Simpson went 1-9 in 2022 and surrendered nearly 50 points per game along the way.

Matt Jeter will not return as the head coach at Simpson College, sources told FootballScoop on Monday.

Simpson is a Division III school in Indianaola, Iowa. The Storm competes in the American Rivers Conference. 

The Storm went 1-9 in 2022. Simpson scored a 74-41 win over Nebraska Wesleyan on Oct. 29, but followed that with an 81-9 loss to Wartburg. The Storm surrendered 48 points or more six times in 10 games.

The 2022 campaign marked Jeter's seventh atop the program. He was named American Rivers Conference coach of the year in 2018. Jeter was Central Missouri's defensive coordinator before taking over at Simpson in 2016.

