Sources: Charleston Southern turns to familiar spot for new offensive coordinator

As Gabe Giardina continues to put his stamp on the Charleston Southern program, he's turning to a familiar face to run the offense.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Adam Hollifield, most recently the associate head coach and offensive coordinator last season for Giardina at Albany State, will be the Buccaneers' first offensive play-caller under Giardina. Hollifield also will coach the Bucs' offensive linemen.

A former assistant to Jamey Chadwell, the new Liberty coach who guided Charleston Southern to heightened success at the Football Championship Subdivision level before going to Coastal Carolina, Giardina is putting his stamp on the CSU program after the school parted ways with former Notre Dame star Autry Denson after the 2022 season.

After serving as a Chadwell assistant, Giardina took over at Albany State, an NCAA Division II program, and quickly transformed the program; the Golden Rams posted 37 wins in his five seasons at the helm, including a 7-3 mark last fall.

Hollifield, who played collegiately at UAB and earned multiple All-Conference-USA academic selections before injuries derailed his career, has previously worked at Birmingham Southern and Texas State, in addition to Albany.