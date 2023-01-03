Skip to main content

Sources: Charleston Southern turns to familiar spot for new offensive coordinator

Adam Hollifield worked with new CSU head coach Gabe Giardina at Albany State

As Gabe Giardina continues to put his stamp on the Charleston Southern program, he's turning to a familiar face to run the offense.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Adam Hollifield, most recently the associate head coach and offensive coordinator last season for Giardina at Albany State, will be the Buccaneers' first offensive play-caller under Giardina. Hollifield also will coach the Bucs' offensive linemen. 

A former assistant to Jamey Chadwell, the new Liberty coach who guided Charleston Southern to heightened success at the Football Championship Subdivision level before going to Coastal Carolina, Giardina is putting his stamp on the CSU program after the school parted ways with former Notre Dame star Autry Denson after the 2022 season.

After serving as a Chadwell assistant, Giardina took over at Albany State, an NCAA Division II program, and quickly transformed the program; the Golden Rams posted 37 wins in his five seasons at the helm, including a 7-3 mark last fall.

Hollifield, who played collegiately at UAB and earned multiple All-Conference-USA academic selections before injuries derailed his career, has previously worked at Birmingham Southern and Texas State, in addition to Albany.

Tags
terms:
Gabe GiardinaCharleston SouthernJamey ChadwellFCS

You May Like

Matt Rhule

Update at Nebraska: Matt Rhule moving to fill two more staff positions

Matt Rhule is working to bring two young coaches to Lincoln that worked and played for him at Baylor, then followed him to Carolina.

By Zach Barnett
Marcus Woodson

Arkansas reportedly hiring assistant away from Florida State

Marcus Woodson is set to leave Florida State for the SEC, per multiple reports.

By Zach Barnett
arnett

Sources: Zach Arnett planning major staff shake-up at Mississippi State

Sources tell FootballScoop some half-dozen staffers "aren't expected to return" in 2023

By John Brice
golesh-usf

South Florida reportedly adding NFL assistant

Alex Golesh is reportedly set to make a strong defensive hire who has spent the last two seasons in the NFL.

By Doug Samuels
Screen Shot 2023-01-02 at 1.16.35 PM

Sources: Navy to hire offensive coordinator from triple option family

Kennesaw State offensive coordinator Grant Chesnut is expected to take the same job at Navy, sources tell FootballScoop.

By Zach Barnett
Ryan Day

Ryan Day reportedly planning to step back from play calling duties in 2023

Sounds like Ohio State will have a new offensive play caller next fall.

By Doug Samuels
jack griffith

Sources: Cincinnati Bearcats poised to snag Personnel Director from NFL scouting post

Scott Satterfield and the Bearcats are making huge off-the-field hires

By John Brice
onyebuagu

Sources: Jackson State, T.C. Taylor continue post-Deion Sanders rebuild with offensive hire

Taylor is snagging a rising star and former colleague to help run the JSU offense, sources tell FootballScoop

By John Brice