Sources: Charlotte, Poggi poised to add former NFL lineman to 49ers' coaching staff

Kyle DeVan is a former star player at Oregon State with stops at USC, Michigan and Colorado along a decade in coaching

Biff Poggi’s inaugural coaching staff atop the Charlotte football program is continuing to come together, and Poggi is poised to add an offensive assistant with previous ties to Poggi’s work on Jim Harbaugh’s staff at Michigan.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Poggi is planning to add former NFL offensive lineman Kyle DeVan, who broke into professional football during stints with the Washington Commanders, the New York Jets and multiple seasons starting on the offensive line in front of Peyton Manning with the Indianapolis Colts, and got his start in collegiate coaching at his alma mater, Oregon State, nearly a decade ago. DeVan closed out his NFL career a decade ago as a member of the Tennessee Titans.

Sources tell FootballScoop nothing is official at this time; but Poggi is targeting DeVan and believes a deal will be reached next week.

Additionally, DeVan has worked on collegiate staffs at Southern Cal, Ball State, Arizona and Michigan as well as most recently at the University of Colorado. He served as the Buffaloes’ run-game coordinator and also helped coach the CU offensive line.

DeVan likewise spent a year as an NFL assistant coach when he helped coach the New Orleans Saints’ offensive line in 2015.

Part of three bowl teams as an offensive lineman at Oregon State, DeVan appeared in nearly 50 career games for the Beavers and made 38 starts at center.

Between his collegiate career and professional playing career, DeVan also worked in education as a high school substitute teacher before breaking into the Arena League on his climb up to the NFL.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news.