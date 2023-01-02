Skip to main content

Sources: Cincinnati Bearcats poised to snag Personnel Director from NFL scouting post

Scott Satterfield and the Bearcats are making huge off-the-field hires

Cincinnati and Scott Satterfield keep making money moves for pivotal off-the-field staff members.

The Bearcats are poised for another major hire.

Less than two weeks after plucking reigning FootballScoop Player Personnel Director of the Year Zach Grant from Ohio State to become Cincinnati's general manager, Satterfield, Grant and the Bearcats are dipping into the NFL to find the program’s next director of player personnel.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Cincinnati is finalizing a deal to add Jack Griffith as the Bearcats’ DPP – hiring away Griffith from the New York Jets, where Griffith has worked in the scouting department and was seen to have a potential long-term future with the franchise.

An Akron, Ohio, native who also worked in the personnel department at Ohio State prior to his jump to the Jets, Griffith first carved a reputation as a relentless, hard-working talent evaluator on the rise when he helped run the Villanova Wildcats’ football recruiting while simultaneously attending law school.

Hired away last month from rival Louisville, Satterfield has begun to piece together a staunch first-year staff at Cincinnati that’s filled with some of the sport’s most respected people in both on- and off-the-field roles. Grant, Griffith and Cass Simmons, who's coming to be the Bearcats' Director of Recruiting Strategy, all have served key roles in an Ohio State program that has recruited among the best of the best anywhere in college football. 

Too, as it prepares for transition into Big 12 Conference membership, Cincinnati is continuing to commit unprecedented resources toward the program’s future success as it moves from the wildly successful era of Luke Fickell into Satterfield’s charge.

You May Like

onyebuagu

Sources: Jackson State, T.C. Taylor continue post-Deion Sanders rebuild with offensive hire

Taylor is snagging a rising star and former colleague to help run the JSU offense, sources tell FootballScoop

By John Brice
matt g

Sources: Kevin Wilson bringing highly regarded Ohio State staffer to run Tulsa defense

Matt Guerrieri had a long run at Duke, reunited in 2022 at Ohio State with Jim Knowles

By John Brice
coaches film room

Here's the ideal Coaches Film Room lineup for TCU vs. Georgia

These 5 guys would make be our top choices to break down the national title game for ESPN's Coaches Film Room

By Doug Samuels
mike leach

LOOK: In first game since Mike Leach's passing, Mississippi State honors former coach with pirate flag helmets

Mississippi State's first game without The Pirate happens to take place in the world's only football stadium with a pirate ship in the end zone.

By Zach Barnett
NORTH TEXAS - Staff Tracker-1

North Texas Staff Tracker (2022-23)

By Doug Samuels
Jim Harbaugh

With Michigan season over, multiple teams "doing homework" on Jim Harbaugh, per report

Harbaugh has twice sworn off the NFL within the past year. He may have to do so a third time.

By Zach Barnett
Coaches of the Year - 2022

2022 FootballScoop Special Teams Coordinator of the Year: Notre Dame's Brian Mason

A 2021 finalist, Mason engineered a historic special teams campaign for the Fighting Irish

By John Brice
Sonny Dykes

The first Big 12 win in the College Football Playoff came in one of the wildest CFP games ever

21-6 at halftime and 51-45 at the final gun, TCU outlasted Michigan in the highest-scoring regulation Playoff game ever.

By Zach Barnett