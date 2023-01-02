Sources: Cincinnati Bearcats poised to snag Personnel Director from NFL scouting post

Cincinnati and Scott Satterfield keep making money moves for pivotal off-the-field staff members.

The Bearcats are poised for another major hire.

Less than two weeks after plucking reigning FootballScoop Player Personnel Director of the Year Zach Grant from Ohio State to become Cincinnati's general manager, Satterfield, Grant and the Bearcats are dipping into the NFL to find the program’s next director of player personnel.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Cincinnati is finalizing a deal to add Jack Griffith as the Bearcats’ DPP – hiring away Griffith from the New York Jets, where Griffith has worked in the scouting department and was seen to have a potential long-term future with the franchise.

An Akron, Ohio, native who also worked in the personnel department at Ohio State prior to his jump to the Jets, Griffith first carved a reputation as a relentless, hard-working talent evaluator on the rise when he helped run the Villanova Wildcats’ football recruiting while simultaneously attending law school.

Hired away last month from rival Louisville, Satterfield has begun to piece together a staunch first-year staff at Cincinnati that’s filled with some of the sport’s most respected people in both on- and off-the-field roles. Grant, Griffith and Cass Simmons, who's coming to be the Bearcats' Director of Recruiting Strategy, all have served key roles in an Ohio State program that has recruited among the best of the best anywhere in college football.

Too, as it prepares for transition into Big 12 Conference membership, Cincinnati is continuing to commit unprecedented resources toward the program’s future success as it moves from the wildly successful era of Luke Fickell into Satterfield’s charge.