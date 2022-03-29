Skip to main content

Sources: Cincinnati fills defensive opening with Division III coordinator

James Ross III, a former Michigan player and staffer that had recently been promoted to defensive coordinator at Hope (D-III - MI), is joining the Bearcats on-field staff.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Cincinnati has hired a Division III defensive coordinator to fill their open position on defense.

Hope College (D-III - MI) defensive coordinator James Ross III has joined Luke Fickell's staff, sources have shared with FootballScoop.

BearcatJournal reported last night that Fickell was "zeroing in" on Ross, adding that he will coach the outside linebackers.

Sources share that Ross is on campus and has hit the ground running for the Bearcats.

Back in January, the program had announced Temple defensive line coach Walter Stewart as outside linebackers coach, but his bio on the website has been adjusted to coaching the defensive line.

Ross is a former Michigan linebacker who has climbed the ranks quickly after joining the Hope staff as linebackers coach heading into the 2021 season. Prior to Hope, Ross was a graduate assistant for the Wolverines for three seasons.

He was promoted to defensive coordinator at Hope recently after the retirement of longtime defensive coordinator Mike Ricketts.

The addition of Ross would complete the Cincinnati staff that also hired Kerry Coombs (STC / CBs), Mike Cummings (OL), and Stewart (DL) this off season, along with the promotions of offensive graduate assistant Nate Letton to tight ends coach and quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli to offensive coordinator to fill key roles on offense.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

