Sources: The Citadel, coach Maurice Drayton close to naming former Furman star as O.C.

Patrick Covington was a multi-year All-Southern Conference selection for the Paladins

Back at his alma mater from coaching in the NFL, Maurice Drayton is moving quickly to get his inaugural Bulldogs' staff assembled.

Drayton, formally introduced by Citadel leaders Thursday on campus in Charleston, S.C., now has his offensive coordinator, sources tell FootballScoop.

Patrick Covington, a Charlotte, N.C., native who was a three-year starter at Furman and has coached at the Football Bowls Subdivision level with both Air Force and Coastal Carolina, is poised to become the Bulldogs' next offensive play-caller, sources told FootballScoop Thursday.

It's something of a reunion for the two veteran coaches, who both were on staff together at Coastal Carolina for back-to-back seasons in 2010-11 -- part of Covington's total of a decade of service to the Chanticleers' program. 

Covington, a specialist coaching along the offensive front who spent the past three years helping coordinate the offenses at Lamar University, a Southland Conference program in Texas, has more than 15 years' collegiate coaching experience.

Covington actually began his coaching career as the strength and conditioning coach at Coastal Carolina in 2006.

Drayton returned to take over at his alma mater as the latest step on a distinguished career path that has included multiple college stops and several years as an assistant in the NFL, with time at both the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders franchises. 

