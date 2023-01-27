Sources: Coastal Carolina makes pair of key hires to bolster recruiting department

Chanticleers pulling from both the Big Ten, SEC for off-the-field roles

As new Coastal Carolina coach Tim Beck seeks to continue the success that the Chanticleers experienced under former coach Jamey Chadwell, he’s making a pair of key moves for crucial off-the-field roles.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Beck is snagging former Auburn University assistant director of player personnel, Jared Tucker, to become Coastal Carolina’s defensive recruiting coordinator.

Additionally, Beck is reaching into the Big Ten to hire away Kyle Steinhoff from Northwestern to run offensive recruiting for the Chanticleers.

Tucker, who played collegiately at Football Championship Subdivision program Eastern Kentucky, had been in an elevated role at Auburn when the Tigers worked to beef-up their recruiting department under former head coach Bryan Harsin.

Beck was hired last month to take over for Chadwell after Liberty University tabbed Chadwell as its replacement for Hugh Freeze after Freeze landed his return engagement to the Southeastern Conference at Auburn.

A former offensive play-caller at Ohio State, Texas and, for the previous three seasons at North Carolina State, Beck has been hired to continue the success the Chanticleers showed during their remarkable turnaround under Chadwell.

Coastal won a combined 31 games from 2020-22 and made a trio of postseason appearances, including a win in the Cure Bowl as part of the Chanticleers’ 11-win 2021 season.

The Chanticleers open the Beck era in September at UCLA, and they also have scheduled non-conference games against Army, Duquesne and Jacksonville State.