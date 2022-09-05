Skip to main content

Sources: Colorado State, Jay Norvell making key new hire for Director of On-Campus Recruiting

Norvell & Co. are hiring Bria Griffin away from Air Force Academy

A tough opening game for new Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell is turning its focus toward the future of the Rams’ program – and a key off-the-field addition for Norvell’s staff.

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Bria Griffin has left her position in athletics at the Air Force Academy to become Colorado State’s new director of on-campus recruiting for Norvell’s program.

Considered a bright, young rising professional, Griffin this summer had spoken with multiple Power 5 programs – including, per sources, Notre Dame among others -- about potentially joining their staffs in various off-field assistant roles.

Instead, Griffin is poised to lead her own recruiting team for the Rams.

A Howard graduate with a post-graduate degree from Georgetown, Griffin has experience on the operations side of collegiate athletics but had continued to seek ways to evolve her career in all aspects of college sports and specifically in football.

The Rams hired away Norvell to fix their program last offseason, after he had led the Nevada Wolfpack to bowl berths in four of his five seasons at the helm in Reno.

After an opening loss last Saturday at top-10 Michigan, Colorado State hosts Middle Tennessee State University this Saturday in what will be Norvell’s home debut and Griffin’s first game as the Rams’ new on-campus recruiting director.   

