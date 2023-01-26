Skip to main content

Sources confirm Charlotte and Biff Poggi to be subject of new HBO documentary

While the head coach at St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, MD), Biff Poggi and his team were the subject of an HBO documentary entitled "The Cost of Winning" that was very popular among coaches for a four-part series.

Sounds like the cameras will continue to follow Poggi now that he's settling in as the new head coach at Charlotte. 

Sources confirm to FootballScoop that HBO cameras have been on campus filming for a new documentary filming Poggi, as well as his new staff, and players.

Agent 49 was the first to share the news.

Poggi proved to be worth having the cameras around at every turn during his previous documentary, and his new team will have plenty of interesting storylines. Biff hired well respected offensive mind Mike Miller from Maryland as his offensive coordinator, and then lured an NFL staffer he has a history with in Ravens defensive assistant Ryan Osborne (a former Michigan staffer with Biff as well) for his first FBS defensive coordinator opportunity.

The rest of the on-field (and support) staff is loaded with likable guys that have also proven to be really good coaches with varying levels of experience that will make for an interesting storyline as well.

Charlotte will make their debut in the American Athletic Conference next season, and will do so with a few of Biff's former players from St. Frances on the team, including Ole Miss transfer Demon Clowney.

While there's no official word on how long the series may run in terms of episodes, a number of media entities have done season-long documentaries following teams to varying degrees of success, but HBOs familiarity with Biff could lend itself to a quality final product.

