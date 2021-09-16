September 16, 2021
Publish date:

Sources confirm Kentucky bringing Gran back into the program

Former UK offensive coordinator Eddie Gran is returning to the Wildcats' football program in an unspecified role.
Author:

Eddie Gran, a key figure in Mark Stoops' rebuild of Kentucky football for several years, is returning to the Wildcats' football program in an unspecified role, sources confirmed to FootballScoop.

The affable Gran, who's been a beloved assistant coach in the Southeastern Conference at Auburn, Ole Miss and Tennessee prior to his long run with Stoops in Lexington, had been let go from the UK staff after the 2020 season, when Stoops sought to drastically shake-up the Wildcats' offensive staff.

Stoops hired Liam Coen away from the Los Angeles Rams to run the Kentucky offense, and the Wildcats also landed Penn State transfer-quarterback Will Levis.

Kentucky's off to a 2-0 start, including an Southeastern Conference-opening win last weekend against visiting Missouri and hosts Chattanooga this week before traveling to South Carolina.

Gran, expected to serve in an off-the-field, analyst-type of role per sources, brings back a wealth of knowledge. In addition to his SEC tours, Gran also boasts experience at both Cincinnati and Florida State.

