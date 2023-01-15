Skip to main content

Sources confirm Oregon adding Tulane defensive coordinator to staff

Dan Lanning is adding a top-notch defensive coach to his staff, according to a report.

Sources confirm that Tulane defensive coordinator Chris Hampton is leaving for a position at Oregon.

Pete Thamel tweeted the same this afternoon.

Hampton has spent the past two seasons as the Green Waves defensive coordinator.

He led one of the country's most improved defensive units, that helped spark a remarkable 10-game improvement. In 2021 his defense ranked 114th nationally in scoring defense, allowing 34 points per game and in 2022 they ranked just outside the top 30 nationally at #32 in scoring defense at 22 points per game.

In 2020, he was on the staff at Duke where he coached the corners, and prior to that spent four seasons working with the Tulane secondary.

In all, he's spent six seasons coaching at Tulane, and has previous coaching stops at McNeese State, Arkansas State, Georgia Tech, and Central Arkansas (FCS) where his experience has primarily in the defensive backfield.

A position with the Ducks came open after co-defensive coordinator Matt Powledge left for the defensive coordinator post at Baylor.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

