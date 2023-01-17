Skip to main content

Sources confirm top young defensive assistant Dominique Bowman to join Stan Drayton's Temple staff

Bowman continues a career arc tracing from high school assistant to major college football

Dominique Bowman’s time as a coaching free agent didn’t last long.

Bowman, who in recent years has emerged as a fast-rising young coach, is joining the Temple staff of Stan Drayton to work in the Owls’ secondary, sources tell FootballScoop. Bowman’s impending addition to the Owls’ staff also has been reported by multiple other outlets.

A former prep coach in Memphis on a Cordova High School staff that also featured current Power-5 assistants Anthony Jones Jr. and Carlos Locklyn, Bowman has gone from high school assistant to the upper ranks of college football in a short amount of time.

Bowman’s move to Temple continues his career path that includes early stops for Jason Simpson’s UT-Martin program, a regular Ohio Valley Conference title contender, as well as work at Marshall under Charles Huff, who in short order has emerged as arguably one of the top young head coaches in Football Bowls Subdivision.

Bowman also counts new Auburn head coach Huge Freeze among his mentors, after playing for Freeze at Lambuth University. 

You May Like

Baylor

Sources: Baylor hires running backs coach away from Pac-12 program

A series of intra-conference hires has brought AJ Steward back to the Big 12.

By Zach Barnett
Furman

Fresh off 10-win season, Furman makes impressive hire for new RB coach

Clay Hendrix has revived his alma mater, now adding former SoCon star

By John Brice
Albion Football

Albion brings back alumnus, and familiar name to lead program

Sewanee (D-III - TN) head coach Travis Rundle will get an opportunity to build on what his dad built over 22 seasons as head coach of the Albion program.

By Doug Samuels
Kevin Wilson Tulsa

Sources: Kevin Wilson, Tulsa hiring special teams coordinator with P-5, NFL experience

Ricky Brown has served on staffs at Ohio State, Cincinnati, Boston College and USC

By John Brice
Purdue

Sources: Purdue is hiring Lamar Conard to offensive staff

Conard is returning to the place he played to work on Ryan Walters staff.

By Doug Samuels
Brandon Staley Chargers

The Chargers are making significant offensive changes

By Doug Samuels
Tulane stock

Sources: Tulane targeting Group of 5 defensive coordinator

Lance Guidry led one of the five best defenses in college football and happens to be one of the most well-known coaches in Louisiana.

By Zach Barnett
LSU Florida State

14 non-conference games to look forward to in 2023

Let the vision of these games guide you through the long, dark winter.

By Zach Barnett