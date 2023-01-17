Sources confirm top young defensive assistant Dominique Bowman to join Stan Drayton's Temple staff

Dominique Bowman’s time as a coaching free agent didn’t last long.

Bowman, who in recent years has emerged as a fast-rising young coach, is joining the Temple staff of Stan Drayton to work in the Owls’ secondary, sources tell FootballScoop. Bowman’s impending addition to the Owls’ staff also has been reported by multiple other outlets.

A former prep coach in Memphis on a Cordova High School staff that also featured current Power-5 assistants Anthony Jones Jr. and Carlos Locklyn, Bowman has gone from high school assistant to the upper ranks of college football in a short amount of time.

Bowman’s move to Temple continues his career path that includes early stops for Jason Simpson’s UT-Martin program, a regular Ohio Valley Conference title contender, as well as work at Marshall under Charles Huff, who in short order has emerged as arguably one of the top young head coaches in Football Bowls Subdivision.

Bowman also counts new Auburn head coach Huge Freeze among his mentors, after playing for Freeze at Lambuth University.