Skip to main content

Sources: Craig Bohl and Wyoming expected to add UCF staffer

Kirby O'Meara had collected valuable experience in the SEC before landing the director of player personnel and pro liaison position on Gus Malzahn's staff at UCF.

Now, per sources, he's heading west for a new opportunity.

Sources tell FootballScoop tonight that O'Meara is expected to be the new director of player personnel at on Craig Bohl's staff.

He has previously served in support staff roles at Arkansas and Florida.

With the Razorbacks, he was a football recruiting specialist initially, before moving into a quality control role with recruiting and in Gainesville he went from recruiting / player personnel specialist to assistant director of player personnel.

He joined Gus Malzahn's staff with the Knights back in April of 2022 and initially got his start in football as a scouting intern with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
UCFKirby O'MearaCraig BohlWyoming

You May Like

(Photograph by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire)

Sources: Houston targeting new offensive line coach from AAC champion Tulane

The Cougars earlier parted ways with Brandon Jones

By John Brice
James Laurinaitis

James Laurinaitis returning to Ohio State

An all-time great Ohio State linebacker, James Laurinaitis will now help develop the next James Laurinaitis.

By Zach Barnett
Kirk Campbell

Michigan promotes Kirk Campbell to quarterbacks coach

By Doug Samuels
LaFleur Jets

Rams finalizing deal with former Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur

Multiple reports share Sean McVay is finalizing a deal with the 36-year old former coordinator to bring him to LA.

By Doug Samuels
Steve Wilks

Steve Wilks releases statement after missing out on Carolina job

There aren't a lot of coaches who consider "Carolina Panthers head coach" their dream job, but Steve Wilks was probably one of them.

By Zach Barnett
Tim Buchanan Steve Wood

Regime change coming for one of the top high school programs in the nation

Twenty five years ago, Aledo had never won a Texas state championship. Under the leadership of Tim Buchanan and Steve Wood, the Bearcats now led the state with 11 titles.

By Zach Barnett
Josh Gattis

Miami fires offensive coordinator Josh Gattis

Gattis is out after one season in Miami, and more than two months after the Hurricanes' final game.

By Zach Barnett
Coastal Carolina

Sources: Coastal Carolina makes pair of key hires to bolster recruiting department

Chanticleers pulling from both the Big Ten, SEC for off-the-field roles

By John Brice