Sources: Craig Bohl and Wyoming expected to add UCF staffer

Kirby O'Meara had collected valuable experience in the SEC before landing the director of player personnel and pro liaison position on Gus Malzahn's staff at UCF.

Now, per sources, he's heading west for a new opportunity.

Sources tell FootballScoop tonight that O'Meara is expected to be the new director of player personnel at on Craig Bohl's staff.

He has previously served in support staff roles at Arkansas and Florida.

With the Razorbacks, he was a football recruiting specialist initially, before moving into a quality control role with recruiting and in Gainesville he went from recruiting / player personnel specialist to assistant director of player personnel.

He joined Gus Malzahn's staff with the Knights back in April of 2022 and initially got his start in football as a scouting intern with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.