Sources: Change coming at Texas A&M-Commerce

David Bailiff will not return at Texas A&M-Commerce, sources tell FootballScoop.

David Bailiff will not return as the head coach at Texas A&M-Commerce, sources told FootballScoop on Tuesday.

Bailiff joined the program ahead of the 2019 campaign. The hire was a major one for the program, Division II at the time, following an 11-season run at Rice from 2007-17. Bailiff also spent 2004-06 at Texas State.

The Lions went 11-3 and reached the Division II quarterfinals in Bailiff's 2019 debut. After missing the 2020 season due to the pandemic, A&M-Commerce returned with a 7-4 mark in 2021.

The university jumped to the Southland Conference of FCS in 2022. The Lions went 5-6 this fall.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.