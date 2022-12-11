Sources: Dearmon, North Alabama snagging Big 12 analyst for key coordinator role

Luke Roth is leaving Kansas football to take over in key areas for FCS North Alabama

After time as a senior special teams analyst for Lance Leipold's resurgent University of Kansas program, among other career stops, Luke Roth is on the move.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Roth is accepting the special teams coordinator position as well as defensive assistant working with the secondary for new University of North Alabama head coach Brent Dearmon, hired last week by the Lions.

Roth's long had an intense focus on special teams' work, including starting his career at tiny Bethel College in Tennessee.

From there, Roth ascended to an off-field, special teams analyst role at Western Kentucky under Tyson Helton.

Roth had spent the last two-and-a-half years at Kansas, which this season had a breakthrough campaign and earned its first bowl bid in more than a decade.

To give a snapshot of Roth's reputation, consider he was among the select senior analysts retained on the Jayhawks' staff when long-time program builder and revitalizer Leipold took over at KU.