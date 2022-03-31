Sources: Former Notre Dame wide receivers coach lands at Georgia Tech

After working together in Tempe and South Bend, Del Alexander will coach wideouts under coordinator Chip Long in Atlanta.

Del Alexander is expected to be Georgia Tech's new wide receivers coach, sources confirmed to FootballScoop on Thursday. Matt Zenitz of On3 first reported the news.

Alexander has led Georgia Tech's wideouts through spring practice this week, sources tell FootballScoop.

Alexander spent the past five seasons in the same role at Notre Dame but was not retained in the change from Brian Kelly to Marcus Hamilton.

At Georgia Tech, Alexander reunites with new Yellow Jackets coordinator Chip Long. The pair worked together across seven seasons at Arizona State and Notre Dame.

Long and Alexander are attempting to rejuvenate a Yellow Jackets passing attack that struggled to take flight last season. Georgia Tech was 97th in passing offense and 85th in passing efficiency en route to a 3-9 mark in 2021. It was Tech's third straight 3-win season.

A former USC wide receiver, Alexander has coached wideouts at UNLV, Oregon State and Wisconsin, in addition to stops with the San Diego Chargers and the University of San Diego.

