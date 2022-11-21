Sources: Ed McCaffrey will not return at Northern Colorado

Ed McCaffrey will not return as Northern Colorado's head coach, sources told FootballScoop on Monday. A team meeting will be held later today.

McCaffrey joined the program in 2020 after a 2-year run as the head coach at Valor Christian School in Colorado.

The Bears went 3-8 in both his seasons at the helm. UNC concluded its season with a 45-21 loss at Eastern Washington on Saturday.

A 13-year NFL receiver, McCaffrey is a member of the Denver Broncos' 50th Anniversary Team. He had various business interests in the 15 years between his 2003 retirement and his 2018 assumption of the Valor Christian job. He attempted to turn Northern Colorado's program into a family affair, installing son Max McCaffrey as offensive coordinator with son Dylan McCaffrey as quarterback. Max had no coaching experience upon assuming the position, and his girlfriend was reportedly hired as director of football operations.

The Bears finished 2022 ranked 88th in passing efficiency, 82nd in total offense, and 92nd in scoring offense. Northern Colorado averaged 20.8 points per game.

More to come. In the meantime, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Update: The school has announced the move. "This is never an easy decision," AD Darren Dunn said. "We appreciate all the work, time and energy Coach McCaffrey has put into the program and we wish him the best in the future."



