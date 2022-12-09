Skip to main content

Sources: Ex-Colorado quarterback, current FCS offensive coordinator to lead Idaho State

Cody Hawkins is expected to be named Idaho State's new head coach

Cody Hawkins, a former record-setting quarterback in both high school and at the University of Colorado in his playing days, is on the verge of his first head coaching post.

Currently the offensive coordinator at UC-Davis, Hawkins is expected to be named the head coach at Idaho State, sources told FootballScoop on Friday.

The Bengals just lost head coach Charlie Ragle to Kenny Dillingham's new staff at Arizona State. Ragle was with the Idaho State program for less than a year; he was hired in late-December 2021 and guided the Bengals to a 1-10 ledger in his first campaign.

His return to Arizona is a bit of homecoming; Ragle had been a wildly successful prep coach at powerhouse Chaparral High School and also coached at the University of Arizona.

As for Hawkins, he's been on staff at UC-Davis -- under the direction of his father, former Colorado head coach Dan Hawkins -- for the past five seasons, three of them as the team's play-caller.

Cody Hawkins' Aggies offense torched Idaho State midseason in a 43-3 win for the Bengals, who went 6-5 and had a late-season five-game winning streak before pushing undefeated Sacramento State to the limit in a 27-21 defeat.

UC-Davis averaged 36 points per game this season, an increase of nearly eight points per game over their eight-win 2021 squad. 

Hawkins, who had a brief international playing career, has been a successful high school coach in Beaverton, Oregon, as well as served on staff under Urban Meyer at Ohio State. 

You May Like

witten-lc

Sources: Lipscomb Academy seeking to replace Trent Dilfer with former NFL star Jason Witten

A former All-SEC Tennessee Vol and 11-time Pro Bowler, Witten presently coaches in Texas

By John Brice
Jeff Brohm

Contract details for Jeff Brohm at Louisville

Jeff Brohm can earn automatic extensions for seven and ten win seasons with his deal.

By Doug Samuels
Southern Utah

Two FCS leagues planning to join forces as the 11th FBS conference

Membership in college football's top division could soon approach 150 schools.

By Zach Barnett
Liam Coen

Former Kentucky OC Liam Coen set to become future Kentucky OC

After one season in LA, Liam Coen is reportedly preparing to return to Lexington.

By Zach Barnett
Paul Winters

Sources: Wayne State's Paul Winters no longer with program

Paul Winters spent nearly two decades leading the program.

By Doug Samuels
LaGrange

LaGrange head coach and coordinators leave program

The changes include head coach Earl Chambers.

By Doug Samuels
warsaw

Sources: Highly regarded Andrew Warsaw to leave Vols for Alex Golesh's USF staff

Considered among football's best DFOs, Warsaw has experience at Tennessee, Arizona, Purdue, Mississippi State and the NFL

By John Brice
Trent Dilfer

Trent Dilfer reportedly lands defensive coordinator at UAB

Dilfer is bringing a familiar face with him to call his defense.

By Doug Samuels