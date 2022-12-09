Sources: Ex-Colorado quarterback, current FCS offensive coordinator to lead Idaho State

Cody Hawkins, a former record-setting quarterback in both high school and at the University of Colorado in his playing days, is on the verge of his first head coaching post.

Currently the offensive coordinator at UC-Davis, Hawkins is expected to be named the head coach at Idaho State, sources told FootballScoop on Friday.

The Bengals just lost head coach Charlie Ragle to Kenny Dillingham's new staff at Arizona State. Ragle was with the Idaho State program for less than a year; he was hired in late-December 2021 and guided the Bengals to a 1-10 ledger in his first campaign.

His return to Arizona is a bit of homecoming; Ragle had been a wildly successful prep coach at powerhouse Chaparral High School and also coached at the University of Arizona.

As for Hawkins, he's been on staff at UC-Davis -- under the direction of his father, former Colorado head coach Dan Hawkins -- for the past five seasons, three of them as the team's play-caller.

Cody Hawkins' Aggies offense torched Idaho State midseason in a 43-3 win for the Bengals, who went 6-5 and had a late-season five-game winning streak before pushing undefeated Sacramento State to the limit in a 27-21 defeat.

UC-Davis averaged 36 points per game this season, an increase of nearly eight points per game over their eight-win 2021 squad.

Hawkins, who had a brief international playing career, has been a successful high school coach in Beaverton, Oregon, as well as served on staff under Urban Meyer at Ohio State.