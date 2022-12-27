Skip to main content

Sources: former Cincy star Binns making leap to FBS assistant coach's position

Binns has been at Youngstown State

Armon Binns, who arrived at Cincinnati under Brian Kelly and finished out his Bearcats career for Butch Jones before playing professionally, is continuing his climb in the collegiate coaching ranks.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Binns, who spent the 2022 season at Football Championship Subdivision program Youngstown State coaching the wideouts, is moving up to MAC-program Ball State.

Binns also will coach the wide receivers for the Cardinals.

A California native who briefly played pro football and then transitioned into private sector business, Binns spent a year on Kelly's Notre Dame staff in 2018 as an offensive analyst for the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame went undefeated during the 2018 regular season and made its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.

Binns also has coached at Hampton and spent a pair of seasons in an off-the-field role under Luke Fickell at his alma mater before making the leap to on-field assistant at Youngstown. 

