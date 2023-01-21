Skip to main content

Sources: Former Football Scoop WR Coach of the Year to join Hue Jackson's Grambling staff

Tyron Carrier was voted college football's top wide receivers coach by his peers in 2018 at West Virginia

Tyron Carrier, who's had major college experience at Baylor, Houston and West Virginia, among other stops, is linking up with a former NFL head coach in one of college football's most renowned programs.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Carrier is joining the Grambling staff of Hue Jackson as wide receivers coach for the prominent Historically Black College and University program.

Most recently, Carrier served as wideouts coach at Texas A&M-Commerce. He's a former star player for the Cougars; Carrier's career featured a still-standing NCAA record of 53 career games all with multiple catches.

Jackson, who rose to acclaim as an NFL offensive coordinator and also served as head coach in football's top league, has worked to rebuild Grambling during the same time that Deion Sanders conquered Southwestern Athletic Conference football.

Jackson led the Tigers to an 3-8 ledger in 2022, though Grambling notched an early-season rivalry win against in-state foe Northwestern State.

You May Like

Lance Taylor

Sources: Western Michigan lands D-II coordinator and an ACC staffer

Tim Cooper and Jordan Reid are set to join Lance Taylor's initial staff in Kalamazoo, sources share.

By Doug Samuels
Grand Valley State

Sources: Grand Valley nearing decision on new head coach

A member of Matt Mitchell's staff is a strong candidate to take over one of the premier jobs in D-II.

By Doug Samuels
VMI Flag

Sources: VMI continues impressive staff assembling, adding offensive coach with Florida State, Virginia Tech experience

AJ Hampton is set to coach wideouts for the Keydets

By John Brice
Screen Shot 2023-01-21 at 1.58.26 PM

Video: Coach Prime makes an appearance at Ed Reed's final team meeting

Reed clears the air with players in final team meeting, and coach Prime makes an appearance.

By Doug Samuels
Ed Reed Bethune Cookman

Ed Reed announces Bethune Cookman "won't make good" on contract agreement

Turns out, Reed won't be the new head at Bethune-Cookman coach after all

By Doug Samuels
Mike Elko

Duke set to lose, replace defensive coordinator

Defensive coordinator Robb Smith is reportedly leaving the staff for personal reasons, and Mike Elko has already lined up a long-time lieutenant as his replacement.

By Zach Barnett
ty hammock

Impressive hires continue for Jackson State, T.C. Taylor as Tigers snag FBS assistant

Tyquan Hammock is set to join Taylor's JSU staff

By John Brice
ncaa stock

Numbers show NIL benefits college football

The number of players who left college football early for the NFL was on a steady rise for decades. Two years into NIL, though, and the number has fallen by 36 percent.

By Zach Barnett