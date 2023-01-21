Sources: Former Football Scoop WR Coach of the Year to join Hue Jackson's Grambling staff

Tyron Carrier was voted college football's top wide receivers coach by his peers in 2018 at West Virginia

Tyron Carrier, who's had major college experience at Baylor, Houston and West Virginia, among other stops, is linking up with a former NFL head coach in one of college football's most renowned programs.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Carrier is joining the Grambling staff of Hue Jackson as wide receivers coach for the prominent Historically Black College and University program.

Most recently, Carrier served as wideouts coach at Texas A&M-Commerce. He's a former star player for the Cougars; Carrier's career featured a still-standing NCAA record of 53 career games all with multiple catches.

Jackson, who rose to acclaim as an NFL offensive coordinator and also served as head coach in football's top league, has worked to rebuild Grambling during the same time that Deion Sanders conquered Southwestern Athletic Conference football.

Jackson led the Tigers to an 3-8 ledger in 2022, though Grambling notched an early-season rivalry win against in-state foe Northwestern State.