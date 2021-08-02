Former Oregon and Florida State assistant has found new FBS home

Donte Pimpleton followed Willie Taggart to four different stops, and has now found a a new landing spot at the FBS level.
Donte Pimpleton, a former assistant who spent time on staffs at Power Five programs like Oregon and Florida State has landed a new job, per sources.

Sources tell FootballScoop this evening that Pimpleton has landed as the new running backs coach on Walt Bell's staff at UMass.

After a few seasons on the staff of Willie Taggart at Oregon, Florida State and USF, Pimpleton spent last season coaching the wide receivers at FCS member North Carolina Central.

Pimpleton was a former college teammate of Taggart's and followed him for four stops at Western Kentucky, South Florida, Oregon and then Florida State.

At Western Kentucky, Pimpleton worked with the wide receivers and then moved to running backs while coaching with the Ducks, Bulls and Seminoles under Taggart.

Between his time at Western Kentucky and South Florida under Taggart, Pimpleton spent two season (2013 and 2014) at Kentucky Wesleyan (NAIA), where he started of as wide receivers coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator for the 2014 season. That year, in his first season calling plays at the college level, they went on to set 10 school records while tying the longstanding school record for wins.

Update: UMass has now officially announced the addition of Pimpleton

