December 20, 2021
Sources: Colorado State planning to hire Freddie Banks as defensive coordinator

Sources tell FootballScoop Montana State defensive coordinator Freddie Banks will be Jay Norvell's defensive coordinator at CSU. 

Banks has one more game to go with Montana State as they seek to win the FCS National Championship January 8th in Frisco, TX vs North Dakota State. 

Banks coached with Norvell at Nevada in 2020 before accepting the coordinator role at Montana State for this past season. 

In one season at Montana State, Banks' defense has been stout, allowing over 20 points only one time and holding seven opponents to 10 points or less. 

Banks, who played corner at North Dakota State, has coached defensive backs at Midwestern State, Sam Houston, Nevada and now Montana State. 

Sources tell FootballScoop Banks will coach Montana State in the National Championship game. 

Colorado Statefreddie banks

