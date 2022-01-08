Sources: Gene Chizik expected to be North Carolina defensive coordinator

Following a 6-7 campaign, Brown could turn to the defensive coordinator that brought him a national title in 2005.

Gene Chizik is expected to be the next defensive coordinator at North Carolina, sources told FootballScoop on Saturday.

Chizik would replace Jay Bateman, who was let go on Friday.

The move reunites Mack Brown with the defensive coordinator who helped bring him his national championship. After helping Auburn to an undefeated season in 2004, Chizik joined the Texas staff in 2005, the season that saw Brown's Longhorns slay two-time defending national champion USC and win the school's first (and only) national title since 1970.

Chizik landed the Iowa State head job in 2007, then returned to Auburn as head coach in 2009. His 4-year tenure on the Plains saw the highest of highs and the lowest of lows; the Tigers won the 2010 national championship, and fired Chizik in 2012 following a 3-9 season.

Chizik has mostly been out of coaching since then. He spent 2015-16 as Larry Fedora's defensive coordinator at, ironically, North Carolina.

Rumors percolated that he was in line to coach the Birmingham Stallions of the revamped USFL, but Chizik tampered those rumors on Thursday morning.N

Now we know why.

This is a developing story. As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.