Sources: Georgia Tech coaching search meeting with Tulane's Willie Fritz

The Yellow Jackets are working to find their replacement for Geoff Collins

Georgia Tech is moving closer to finding its next head coach.

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop on Sunday that Georgia Tech leaders, including new athletics director J. Batt, are honing in their search and Tulane head coach Willie Fritz is seen as a top target to become the Yellow Jackets’ new head coach.

The two sides are expected to meet Sunday, with sources indicating there’s optimism from the Tech side of things to move closer to getting a deal done to hire Fritz.

A successful longtime head coach at multiple levels of college football, including guiding programs into the Football Championship Subdivision and NCAA Division II playoffs, Fritz first found success at the Football Bowls Subdivision atop the Georgia Southern program.

Guiding the Eagles in 2014-15, Fritz won a combined 17 games in those two seasons, finished first place in the SunBelt Conference in ’14 and helped GSU earn a berth in the GoDaddy.com Bowl after the ’15 campaign.

Fritz left at that time to take over the Tulane reclamation project, and after steady success from 2018-20, Fritz helped the Green Wave to a breakthrough campaign this season.

Ending Cincinnati’s record home winning streak on Friday in a 27-24 triumph, the Green Wave secured a spot in this week’s American Athletic Conference championship game, where they will host UCF inside Yulman Stadium.

This season has been a particularly strong one for Fritz, who helped engineer one of college football’s greatest single-season turnarounds. A year after losing 10 games, the Green Wave are winners of 10 games and seeking their first conference championship in more than two decades, when Tulane was a member of Conference-USA.

During Tech’s search to find Geoff Collins’s replacement, the school vetted candidates ranging from Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell to interim head coach Brent Key, a former player who had strong alumni support and won four games after taking over for Collins, as well as Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, a former Tech assistant coach who has served as both a college and NFL head coach.

O'Brien also was expected to continue discussions with Tech officials this weekend.

We'll keep you posted as this one progresses. As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news.