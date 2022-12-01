Sources: GJ Kinne expected to be head coach at Texas State

GJ Kinne is expected to be the next head coach at Texas State, sources told FootballScoop on Thursday. Mike Craven of Dave Campbell's Texas Football was first to report the news.

Kinne, who turned 34 on Thursday, is currently in his first season as the head coach at Incarnate Word in nearby San Antonio, Texas. The Cardinals are 10-1 and earned a first-round bye in the FCS playoffs; they are set to host Furman on Saturday.

A former Texas and Tulsa quarterback, Kinne has been one of college football's fastest risers since joining the profession in 2017. He spent a season apiece in a support role at SMU, Arkansas and with the Philadelphia Eagles before landing the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks job at Hawaii in 2020.

One season there led to the same post at UCF in 2021, which led to the UIW job.

Kinne's Cardinals lead FCS with 52.9 points per game. Quarterback Lindsey Scott ranks third in the nation in passing and first in passing efficiency.

Texas State fired Jake Spavital, a 33-year-old offensive coordinator at the time, late last month after posting a 13-35 mark in four seasons. The Bobcats have not appeared in a bowl game in 11 seasons at the FBS level.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.