December 20, 2021
Sources: FBS coordinator with Texas ties to be Incarnate Word head coach

UCF co-offensive coordinator GJ Kinne is expected to be Incarnate Word's next head coach, sources tell FootballScoop.
GJ Kinne is expected to be the new coach at Incarnate Word, sources told FootballScoop on Monday.

Kinne is in his first season as UCF's co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, following one season as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Hawaii.

The son of a Texas high school coach, Kinne played for UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor at Gilmer High School in East Texas. He completed his college career at Tulsa and played professionally from 2012-16. Kinne entered coaching on Chad Morris' SMU staff as a graduate assistant in 2017, then joined the staff at Arkansas as an offensive analyst for the 2018 campaign.

Kinne spent 2019 as a special projects analyst for the Philadelphia Eagles before returning to the college game out on the islands.

Kinne replaces Eric Morris, who went 24-18 at the program before taking the Washington State offensive coordinator job earlier this month. The Cardinals reached the second round of the FCS playoffs this season, marking the program's first outright Southland Conference title and its first FCS playoff victory. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops reacts during a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.

Details of Mark Stoops' contract at Kentucky

Stoops' coach-friendly contract became even friendlier.

1 hour ago
Gary Goff

Gary Goff leaving Valdosta State for FCS opportunity

After losing in the national title game last night, Valdosta State (D-II - GA) head coach Gary Goff is off to become the new head coach at McNeese State.

18 hours ago
Staff Tracker - UMass

UMass Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the UMass staff under Don Brown is coming together via this page.

21 hours ago
Staff Tracker - Troy

Troy Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new Troy staff is coming together under Jon Sumrall via this page.

20 hours ago
Todd Dodge

Farewell to a legend

Todd Dodge rode into the Texas sunset with his seventh state championship on Saturday, his second 3-peat, completing a career that revolutionized the spread passing game.

Dec 18, 2021
Brian Kelly

Update on Brian Kelly's LSU staff: Coordinator positions coming into focus

Sources tell FootballScoop that Kelly is targeting a pair of playoff coaches -- one at the college level and one in the NFL for his top two assistant spots.

Dec 18, 2021
Casula UMass

Don Brown's offensive coordinator is coming from the Michigan staff

Don Brown has landed a Michigan staffer to be his new offensive coordinator at UMass.

Dec 18, 2021
Ashford_Patrick_cropped

VMI elevating former Tennessee Vol Patrick Ashford to offensive coordinator role

Ashford has previous stops at Vanderbilt, UT-Martin and Austin Peay

Dec 18, 2021