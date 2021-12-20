Sources: FBS coordinator with Texas ties to be Incarnate Word head coach

UCF co-offensive coordinator GJ Kinne is expected to be Incarnate Word's next head coach, sources tell FootballScoop.

Kinne is in his first season as UCF's co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, following one season as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Hawaii.

The son of a Texas high school coach, Kinne played for UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor at Gilmer High School in East Texas. He completed his college career at Tulsa and played professionally from 2012-16. Kinne entered coaching on Chad Morris' SMU staff as a graduate assistant in 2017, then joined the staff at Arkansas as an offensive analyst for the 2018 campaign.

Kinne spent 2019 as a special projects analyst for the Philadelphia Eagles before returning to the college game out on the islands.

Kinne replaces Eric Morris, who went 24-18 at the program before taking the Washington State offensive coordinator job earlier this month. The Cardinals reached the second round of the FCS playoffs this season, marking the program's first outright Southland Conference title and its first FCS playoff victory.

