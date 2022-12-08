Skip to main content

Sources: Golesh's South Florida staff finds two key offensive assistants

Golesh is bringing a pair of Tennessee Vols staffers with him to Tampa

As Alex Golesh, the Broyles Award semifinalist who helped the University of Tennessee climb to a No. 1 ranking this fall and shatter myriad school records as the Vols' offensive coordinator, pieces together his inaugural staff as a head coach, he's set to bring with him some of the Tennessee people who aided that success.

Sources tell FootballScoop Thursday that Golesh, still deciding on an offensive coordinator, has made a pair of key moves for offensive assistants.

Jack Taylor, a full-time offensive analyst with the Vols, is leaving Rocky Top to join Golesh's first staff as South Florida's tight ends coach, per sources.

Taylor worked alongside both Golesh and then-head coach Josh Heupel at UFC before following both coaches to Knoxville. He's also spent time at SMU as an offensive analyst. 

Tyler Hudanick, a graduate assistant at Tennessee in recent years working on the offensive side of the ball with Golesh, is going to become the Bulls' new offensive line coach. Dan Haralson of VolsWire also shared the news on Hudanick, a former UCF player along the offensive front who started almost every game his senior season for the Knights. 

