Sources: Grambling targeting Art Briles as offensive coordinator

If completed, Briles' hiring would be his first at the college level since his 2016 firing at Baylor.

Grambling is targeting Art Briles as the program's next offensive coordinator, sources told FootballScoop on Monday.

A deal is not in place at this time, but the school hopes to make an announcement this week.

Grambling would represent Briles' first job in college athletics since his 2016 ouster at Baylor.

He was hired, briefly, as the offensive coordinator of the Canadian Football League's Hamilton Tiger-Cats and spent part of 2019 coaching in Italy.

The 66-year-old Briles spent 2019-20 as the head coach at Mount Vernon (Texas) High School. His 2020 team reached the Class 3A Division I semifinals, but he resigned shortly thereafter and has not coached since.

While Briles has remained persona non grata at the college level following the Baylor sexual assault scandal of 2015, his longtime lieutenants remain in demand by the college sports establishment. His son Kendal is the offensive coordinator at Arkansas, his son-in-law Jeff Lebby is the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma, longtime offensive line coach Randy Clements and defensive coordinator Phil Bennett are both at North Texas, and longtime strength coach Kaz Kazadi holds the same job at TCU.

A four-time state champion at the Texas high school level, Briles went 34-28 as the head coach at Houston from 2003-07 and took Baylor from worst-to-first, leading the perennial Big 12 doormat to back-to-back conference titles in 2013-14.

The Tigers finished in the 100s nationally in scoring, rushing, passing efficiency and total offense en route to a 4-7 finish in 2021. Hue Jackson was hired as the team's head coach on Dec. 10.

Last week, Grambling became the first athletics department to strike an NIL deal that will guarantee payments for all scholarship athletes.

