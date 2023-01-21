Sources: Grand Valley nearing decision on new head coach

Matt Mitchell led one of the top college football programs at Grand Valley (D-II - MI) the last 13 seasons before deciding to join Luke Fickell's staff at Wisconsin recently.

Sources tell FootballScoop that the quality of candidates that applied for the Lakers opening was every bit as impressive as you would expect from a program that held onto the #1 ranking in D-II football for much of the season.

Their search included Power Five and Group of Five coordinators, former Grand Valley standout players and assistants, and some very successful small college coaches.

After holding in-person interviews and Zoom interviews with finalists recently, including some out-of-state meetings, Grand Valley is nearing a decision, several sources have shared with FootballScoop in the past 24 to 48 hours.

Sources tell FootballScoop that the Lakers in-house candidate Scott Wooster is the top target as they near the end of the process.

Wooster is a veteran coach in the GLIAC, who joined the staff a few seasons ago as offensive line coach / run game coordinator.

There is a lot of support on campus, and in the building for Wooster to take the reigns in Allendale, sources have shared throughout the process.

He previously spent 11 seasons on the staff at GLIAC member Wayne State (D-II - MI) where he also played before joining the staff initially as tight ends coach before taking over the offensive line in 2013.

This marks the first head coaching opportunity for Wooster, and he takes over one of the best jobs in D-II.

A final decision from Grand Valley is expected soon.

The Lakers entered the season at top 5 team, and won the GLIAC after knocking off defending national champion and conference rival Ferris State earlier this year. They entered the postseason as the #1 team in the country before falling to Ferris in a close playoff matchup.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.