Skip to main content

Sources: Grand Valley nearing decision on new head coach

Matt Mitchell led one of the top college football programs at Grand Valley (D-II - MI) the last 13 seasons before deciding to join Luke Fickell's staff at Wisconsin recently.

Sources tell FootballScoop that the quality of candidates that applied for the Lakers opening was every bit as impressive as you would expect from a program that held onto the #1 ranking in D-II football for much of the season.

Their search included Power Five and Group of Five coordinators, former Grand Valley standout players and assistants, and some very successful small college coaches.

After holding in-person interviews and Zoom interviews with finalists recently, including some out-of-state meetings, Grand Valley is nearing a decision, several sources have shared with FootballScoop in the past 24 to 48 hours.

Sources tell FootballScoop that the Lakers in-house candidate Scott Wooster is the top target as they near the end of the process.

Wooster is a veteran coach in the GLIAC, who joined the staff a few seasons ago as offensive line coach / run game coordinator.

There is a lot of support on campus, and in the building for Wooster to take the reigns in Allendale, sources have shared throughout the process. 

He previously spent 11 seasons on the staff at GLIAC member Wayne State (D-II - MI) where he also played before joining the staff initially as tight ends coach before taking over the offensive line in 2013.

This marks the first head coaching opportunity for Wooster, and he takes over one of the best jobs in D-II. 

A final decision from Grand Valley is expected soon.

The Lakers entered the season at top 5 team, and won the GLIAC after knocking off defending national champion and conference rival Ferris State earlier this year. They entered the postseason as the #1 team in the country before falling to Ferris in a close playoff matchup.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
D-IIGrand Valley State

You May Like

VMI Flag

Sources: VMI continues impressive staff assembling, adding offensive coach with Florida State, Virginia Tech experience

AJ Hampton is set to coach wideouts for the Keydets

By John Brice
Screen Shot 2023-01-21 at 1.58.26 PM

Video: Coach Prime makes an appearance at Ed Reed's final team meeting

Reed clears the air with players in final team meeting, and coach Prime makes an appearance.

By Doug Samuels
Ed Reed Bethune Cookman

Ed Reed announces Bethune Cookman "won't make good" on contract agreement

Turns out, Reed won't be the new head at Bethune-Cookman coach after all

By Doug Samuels
Mike Elko

Duke set to lose, replace defensive coordinator

Defensive coordinator Robb Smith is reportedly leaving the staff for personal reasons, and Mike Elko has already lined up a long-time lieutenant as his replacement.

By Zach Barnett
ty hammock

Impressive hires continue for Jackson State, T.C. Taylor as Tigers snag FBS assistant

Tyquan Hammock is set to join Taylor's JSU staff

By John Brice
ncaa stock

Numbers show NIL benefits college football

The number of players who left college football early for the NFL was on a steady rise for decades. Two years into NIL, though, and the number has fallen by 36 percent.

By Zach Barnett
Matt Weiss

Michigan fires co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss

By Doug Samuels
Jaden Rashada

Making sense of the Jaden Rashada Saga... if that's even possible

Spoiler alert: It's not.

By Zach Barnett