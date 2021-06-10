Sources: Head coach of top 10 Junior College program is retiring

Sources have shared with FootballScoop that New Mexico Military Institute head coach Joe Forchtner has decided to retire from coaching football.

After a year filled with adversity, including his wife battling cancer, coach Forchtner made the decision that the time was right to step away from the game and spend more time with his kids.

While he's stepping away from coaching, he will still be involved with the school

We understand Forchtner will move to a professor position with the school, where he will be tasked with starting the kinesiology program and will continue to work with the athletic department in an assistant athletic director role.

Forchtner led the program to a #9 finish in the final NJCAA poll, leading the program to the Graphic Edge Bowl, where they lost a close 23-21 decision to Iowa Central CC (JC). Last season, the Broncos made it to the SWJCFC title game, where they lost a nail biter to Navarro (JC - TX).

While Forchtner has spent most of his coaching career at NMMI in a variety of capacities, including head coach since 2012, he has also coached at Mount Allison University, Delta State, and Haskell University.

Sources tell FootballScoop that assistant head coach / defensive coordinator Kurt Taufa’asau will be taking over the head coaching duties.