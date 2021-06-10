Sources: Head coach of top 10 Junior College program is retiring

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Sources have shared with FootballScoop that New Mexico Military Institute head coach Joe Forchtner has decided to retire from coaching football.

After a year filled with adversity, including his wife battling cancer, coach Forchtner made the decision that the time was right to step away from the game and spend more time with his kids.

While he's stepping away from coaching, he will still be involved with the school

We understand Forchtner will move to a professor position with the school, where he will be tasked with starting the kinesiology program and will continue to work with the athletic department in an assistant athletic director role.

Forchtner led the program to a #9 finish in the final NJCAA poll, leading the program to the Graphic Edge Bowl, where they lost a close 23-21 decision to Iowa Central CC (JC). Last season, the Broncos made it to the SWJCFC title game, where they lost a nail biter to Navarro (JC - TX).

While Forchtner has spent most of his coaching career at NMMI in a variety of capacities, including head coach since 2012, he has also coached at Mount Allison University, Delta State, and Haskell University.

Sources tell FootballScoop that assistant head coach / defensive coordinator Kurt Taufa’asau will be taking over the head coaching duties.

You May Like

College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff is (likely) expanding. Now the real fight begins

Agreeing to expand the field is the easy part. What comes next?

Brock Vandagriff

It looks like the first deal of college sports' NIL era is in place

Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff will be among a handful of Bulldog athletes paid to endorse an Atlanta-based clothing brand

Germany

NFL looking to hold regular season games in Germany

Germany has long been the European center of American football, so it was only a matter of time the league put a game in Deutschland.

Clark Lea Vanderbilt

#ScholarshipAlert: Once a walk-on himself, Clark Lea rewards multiple walk-ons with scholarships

Clark Lea started his Vanderbilt playing career as a walk-on, and his journey to SEC head coach comes full circle as he awards three walk-ons with scholarships heading into his first season leading the program.

Dixie State

Dixie State to drop the Dixie, adopt new name

Dixie State University won't be Dixie State University much longer.

Georgia Tech

"You don't get what you deserve, you get what you earn."

Idaho

Idaho lands offensive line coach following Kris Cinkovich's retirement

Nick Gilbert returns to Idaho after a stint at Memphis and a run as a Division II offensive line coach.

LSU offensive line

Brad Davis nets massive raise in move from Arkansas to LSU

Brad Davis was already among the nation's highest-paid O-line coaches, but the move to LSU puts him in a new tax bracket.