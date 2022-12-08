Sources: Highly regarded Andrew Warsaw to leave Vols for Alex Golesh's USF staff

Considered among football's best DFOs, Warsaw has experience at Tennessee, Arizona, Purdue, Mississippi State and the NFL

Alex Golesh is continuing to assemble an impressive debut staff in his first days as head coach at the University of South Florida, and he’s making another prominent hire for a pivotal off-the-field role.

Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell FootballScoop that Golesh is snagging current University of Tennessee Director of Football Operations ace Andrew Warsaw for an expanded role with the Bulls.

Sources indicate to FootballScoop that Warsaw is in line to be elevated into a “chief of staff/associate A.D.” type of role at USF.

With more than a decade of experience at both the Power 5 and NFL levels, Warsaw shined throughout the Volunteers’ transition from Jeremy Pruitt to Josh Heupel in January 2021.

In fact, Warsaw was one of the only staff members who was retained in that tumultuous transition.

His past work experience speaks for itself; the West Virginia graduate had been in charge of Super Bowl logistics during his stint in the NFL, and he’s likewise worked in DFO-type roles at Arizona, Mississippi State and Purdue prior to joining the UT staff after the 2019 season.

Warsaw is at least the third member from the Vols’ football department in line to join Golesh’s inagurual USF staff, with Taylor Hudanick and Jack Taylor set to depart their off-the-field offensive roles on the Vols’ football staff for on-field positions in Golesh’s USF program.