Sources: Hugh Freeze bolstering Auburn support staff with Group of 5 position coach

Hugh Freeze is set to bolster Auburn's support staff by bringing Vontrell King-Williams to the Plains, sources told FootballScoop on Wednesday.

King-Williams is currently the defensive tackles coach at Eastern Michigan and will be a defensive analyst and the assistant D-line coach for Auburn.

Support staff members are in the process of becoming more valuable in major college football; the NCAA Division I Council later today will vote on a proposal from the Football Oversight Committee to allow "any institutional staff member" to perform coaching duties over the course of the practice week, rather than just the 10-man, on-the-field staff and four graduate assistants. So while King-Williams would not be allowed to coach on game days and could not go on the road recruiting, from Sunday to Friday he, and others like him, would effectively become another position coach.

The 2022 season was King-Williams's first at Eastern Michigan, a year where he helped the Eagles win more games than any season since 1987. Prior to that, King-Williams spent two seasons as a GA at Liberty under Freeze.

King-Williams played at Illinois, Butler Community College and UTSA from 2012-16, then joined coaching as a defensive intern at UTSA in 2017. He was a GA at Eastern Michigan from 2018-19 before spending two seasons at Liberty.

Jeremy Garrett followed Freeze from Liberty as Auburn's defensive line coach.

