Sources: West Texas A&M making head coaching change

Hunter Hughes will not return after six seasons leading the program, sources tell FotballScoop.

Hunter Hughes will not return as the head coach at West Texas A&M, sources told FootballScoop on Monday. Dave Campbell's Texas Football first reported the news.

WT concluded a 5-6 season on Nov. 12 with a 3-game losing skid.

West Texas A&M is a Division II school in Canyon, Texas, south of Amarillo. The Buffaloes compete in the Lone Star Conference.

Hughes has led the program since the 2017 campaign. He inherited a struggling program and, after a 3-8 debut, posted the program's first winning record in three years with a 6-5 mark in 2018. WT improved to 8-3 in 2019 and went 7-4 in 2021.

His tenure concludes with a 32-29 overall record and an 18-22 mark in LSC play.

Hughes spent 10 seasons as the defensive coordinator at Colorado State-Pueblo prior to his arrival in Canyon. His peers named him the FootballScoop Division II Coordinator of the Year in 2014.

WT opened Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium in 2019, which puts it as one of the top venues in Division II. Fan support is also regarded among the tops in D2.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.