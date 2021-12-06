Sources: Indiana to hire former FBS head coach to coordinate offense

Former UMass head coach Walt Bell will return to the coordinator ranks at IU.

Former UMass head coach Walt Bell will be Indiana's offensive coordinator, sources told FootballScoop on Monday.

Prior to UMass, Bell spent five seasons coordinating offenses at Arkansas State, Maryland and Florida State.

The 37-year-old played wide receiver at Middle Tennessee and coached at Louisiana, Memphis, Oklahoma State, Southern Miss and North Carolina before landing his first coordinator job in 2014.

Indiana finished this season tied for 126th in FBS at 4.25 yards per play, contributing to a disappointing 2-10 season. Head coach Tom Allen fired coordinator Nick Sheridan last week.

As a program, Indiana hasn't finished higher than 55th in yards per play since 2015.

Bell's impending move to the Hoosiers' program was first reported by ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

