Sources: Tom Allen, Indiana bringing back former Hoosiers stalwart to offensive staff

Danny Friend spent the 2021 season as Minot State's offensive line coach

Indiana University coach Tom Allen is bringing home a Hoosier to join the program’s football staff.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Allen has tabbed Danny Friend, a former IU standout player who appeared in nearly 40 career games, as an offensive quality control coach for the Hoosiers.

Most recently, Friend spent the past year as the offensive line coach at Minot State. The Beavers, an NCAA Division II program in North Dakota, closed a tough 2021 season with a win against Concordia and averaged almost 4 yards per carry on the ground in Friend’s lone season as the program’s offensive line coach.

Back home at Indiana, Friend will work closely with veteran Hoosiers assistant coach Darren Hiller, as IU seeks to rebound from a disappointing 2-10 season after Allen & Co. had a historic 2020 campaign that saw the program crack the top-10 national rankings for the first time since the 1960s.

After his playing career for the Hoosiers, Friend served as a graduate-assistant coach at his alma mater, working both with the offensive line and as one of the coaches of the Hoosiers’ scout team.

An Morris, Illinois, native, Friend also during his work with the Hoosiers helped run the program’s summer camps and also capped his Indiana playing career with the Big Ten’s prestigious sportsmanship honor in 2017. 

