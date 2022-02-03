Skip to main content

Sources: Indiana State bolsters defensive staff with three new hires

Curt Mallory addressed his defensive line and secondary with a trio of hires.

Indiana State head coach Curt Mallory bolstered his staff with three hires on the defensive side of the ball, sources told FootballScoop on Thursday.

Pat Shepard will coach Indiana State's special teams while assistant with the defensive line, Dere Hicks will handle cornerbacks, and Wolfgang Shafer will coach the team's safeties.

Shepard arrives from MVFC rival Western Illinois, where he coached tight ends and special teams. He also coached special teams and assisted with quarterbacks at Wyoming, where he helped Josh Allen prepare for the NFL draft and led a unit that paced the Mountain West in kickoff returns, punt coverage and kickoff coverage. A former tight end at Miami (Ohio), Shepard began coaching at Robert Morris in 2010. 

Hicks arrives from Savannah State, where he coached defensive backs. 

Shafer is the son of former Syracuse head coach and current Middle Tennessee defensive coordinator Scott Shafer. He recently completed his first season as a full-time assistant, coaching defensive backs at Marietta College. Prior to that, Shafer was a graduate assistant at Middle Tennessee and Texas. He was an Academic All-American quarterback at Ithaca College, graduating in 2017. 

The Sycamores went 5-6 in 2021, Mallory's fifth season at the helm. Below is the full 2022 ISU staff.

-- Curt Mallory – head coach
-- Jeff Kastl – offensive coordinator/QBs
-- Michael Switzer – offensive line
-- Collin Coffer – wide receivers
-- Aaron Young – running backs/specialists
-- Tyler Funk – tight ends/recruiting coordinator
-- Brad Wilson – defensive coordinator/linebackers
-- Mark Smith – assistant head coach/defensive line
-- Wolfgang Shafer – safeties
-- Dere Hicks – cornerbacks
-- Pat Shepard – special teams

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
Indiana State (FCS)

You May Like

Jared Elliott WIU

Sources: Ball State hiring former FCS head coach in coordinator role

Sources share with FootballScoop that former Western Illinois (FCS) head coach Jared Elliott is landing at Ball State.

7 minutes ago
Corey Hetherman

Report: Rutgers hiring one of the top FCS defensive coordinators to coach linebackers

After leading top-10 units at James Madison, Corey Hetherman will now coach linebackers at Rutgers.

1 hour ago
Bodie Reeder

Auburn staffer leaving to become offensive coordinator at Northern Iowa

Sources tell FootballScoop that Bodie Reeder is leaving Auburn to become the offensive coordinator at Northern Iowa.

2 hours ago
Jedd Fisch

Texas A&M wasn't the only school to win in recruiting in 2022

The best pound-for-pound recruiting class in college football belong to.... Arizona or Campbell. Yes, seriously.

14 hours ago
Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh will return to Michigan

The Vikings are taking their head coaching search in a new direction as Jim Harbaugh will reportedly return to Ann Arbor with a new pledge of loyalty to AD Warde Manuel.

15 hours ago
Mario Cristobal Miami

Mario Cristobal: For recruits, tying yourself to a position coach is a flimsy foundation

Mario Cristobal has been the target of criticism for having just a few of his on-field staff members in place, and was able to use some interesting data on how long a particular position coach may stay at a school to back up his point that not having more coaches didn't hurt them in recruiting

17 hours ago
Jimbo Fisher Nick Saban

Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher shoot down allegations they're paying players

Fresh off signing the No. 1 class in history, Jimbo would like to let "Sliced Bread" know he has "no clue what's going on."

19 hours ago
Marcus Freeman1

Sources: Parker headed to Notre Dame

Another key hire is taking shape for Marcus Freeman's staff

22 hours ago