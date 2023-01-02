Skip to main content

Sources: Jackson State, T.C. Taylor continue post-Deion Sanders rebuild with offensive hire

Taylor is snagging a rising star and former colleague to help run the JSU offense, sources tell FootballScoop

T.C. Taylor’s impressive staff rebuilding at Jackson State is poised for another key offensive addition.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Taylor, a former Jackson State star named last month as the Tigers’ heir apparent to the departed Deion Sanders, has tabbed Jason Onyebuagu into an offensive leadership role and to work with the offensive line.

A former standout-lineman at Northern Illinois, where he spent the past two seasons on staff, Onyebuagu is regarded as something of a rising star in the profession; he’s a former AFCA 30-under-30 selection and also has participated in the NFL’s prestigious Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Onyebuagu has additional coaching experience from stops at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Southeast Missouri State and North Carolina Central – where he first crossed paths with Taylor.

In recent seasons, Onyebuagu has added special teams coordinator duties to his work with offensive linemen, and he’s expected to slot into a “co-offensive coordinator” type of role with the Tigers, sources told FootballScoop.

With the program coming off back-to-back seasons of unprecedented success under Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders, JSU is seeing Taylor work swiftly to rebuild both a coaching staff that saw several members exit with Sanders to Colorado and also a football roster that’s been hard hit by players entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Last month, more than 25 JSU players entered their names into the Portal, and nearly double-digit players have pledged to follow Coach Prime to Colorado.

Though much of Jackson State’s 2023 schedule has yet to be released, the Tigers are slated to make their debut under Taylor in a showcase game Aug. 26 in Atlanta against South Carolina State. 

You May Like

matt g

Sources: Kevin Wilson bringing highly regarded Ohio State staffer to run Tulsa defense

Matt Guerrieri had a long run at Duke, reunited in 2022 at Ohio State with Jim Knowles

By John Brice
coaches film room

Here's the ideal Coaches Film Room lineup for TCU vs. Georgia

These 5 guys would make be our top choices to break down the national title game for ESPN's Coaches Film Room

By Doug Samuels
mike leach

LOOK: In first game since Mike Leach's passing, Mississippi State honors former coach with pirate flag helmets

Mississippi State's first game without The Pirate happens to take place in the world's only football stadium with a pirate ship in the end zone.

By Zach Barnett
NORTH TEXAS - Staff Tracker-1

North Texas Staff Tracker (2022-23)

By Doug Samuels
Jim Harbaugh

With Michigan season over, multiple teams "doing homework" on Jim Harbaugh, per report

Harbaugh has twice sworn off the NFL within the past year. He may have to do so a third time.

By Zach Barnett
Coaches of the Year - 2022

2022 FootballScoop Special Teams Coordinator of the Year: Notre Dame's Brian Mason

A 2021 finalist, Mason engineered a historic special teams campaign for the Fighting Irish

By John Brice
Sonny Dykes

The first Big 12 win in the College Football Playoff came in one of the wildest CFP games ever

21-6 at halftime and 51-45 at the final gun, TCU outlasted Michigan in the highest-scoring regulation Playoff game ever.

By Zach Barnett
Coaches of the Year - 2022

Jesse Minter -- 2022 FootballScoop Defensive Coordinator of the Year

Michigan's 2021 defense was the program's most impactful, most threatening since the 1997 national title team. The 2022 unit has been better.

By Zach Barnett