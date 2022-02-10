Skip to main content

Sources: TCU plucking D-line coach from new Louisiana Tech staff

JaMarkus McFarland, who left Stephen F. Austin for Louisiana Tech earlier this winter, in now leaving La Tech for TCU.

JaMarkus McFarland, a recent hire to Sonny Cumbie's Louisiana Tech staff, is leaving to coach defensive line for Sonny Dykes' new TCU staff, sources told FootballScoop on Thursday.

McFarland spent the last three months as the assistant head coach and defensive line coach at Stephen F. Austin before heading to Ruston. 

He was a graduate assistant at Oklahoma, his alma mater, from 2016-18, seasons that saw the Sooners win the Sugar Bowl and reach two College Football Playoffs. 

“JaMarkus McFarland brings a wealth of experience from his playing days and his coaching stops at OU and SFA,” Cumbie said upon his hiring at La Tech. “I know firsthand how hard his players play for him, and how well coached they are. All you need to know about a coach is how their players play on film and JaMarkus’ players play with great technique, passion, and physicality."

In 2021, SFA ranked third in FCS with 40 sacks, with 27 coming from three defensive linemen. 

McFarland was an Academic All-Big 12 honoree as a player at Oklahoma.

The hire completes Dykes' first on-field staff with the Horned Frogs. McFarland becomes the sixth coach on Dykes' staff with Big 12 playing experience, joining assistant head coach Ra'Shaad Samples (Oklahoma State), offensive coordinator Garrett Riley (Texas Tech), co-offensive coordinator AJ Ricker (Missouri), outside receivers coach Malcolm Kelly (Oklahoma), and inside receivers coach Doug Meacham (Oklahoma State). 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

