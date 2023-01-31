Sources: Jim McElwain inks contract extension at Central Michigan

Jim McElwain believes the 2023 recruiting class is one of the best in the entire history of the Central Michigan program.

With that in mind, no one should be more excited that he is to be the recipient of a contract extension.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Jim McElwain has signed a contract extension to keep him with the Chippweas.

McElwain just wrapped up his fourth season in Mount Pleasant.

We will share more details as they become available.

Back during December's early signing day he and his staff signed a 25 member recruiting class that ranked #1 in the MAC, according to 247.

The program went 4-8 this past fall, but he has led to program to at least 8 wins in two of his three full seasons (not counting the COVID season of 2020 where they played just six games and went 3-3).

When he was hired in 2018, his initial contract was a 5-year deal worth $3.4 million, and he was being paid his buyout from being let go at Florida through July of 2021, when the Gators paid their final payment of $7.5 million settlement agreement (negotiated down from $12.76 million McElwain was contractually owed).

Overall, he is 24-21 leading the Chippewas.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.