January 3, 2022
Sources: Joe Rudolph to join Virginia Tech staff

The hire is a major one for first-time head coach Brent Pry.
Update: Virginia Tech has now announced the move. Rudolph is Virginia Tech's offensive line coach and run game coordinator. 

Joe Rudolph is expected to join Brent Pry's Virginia Tech staff, sources told FootballScoop on Monday. The move could be announced as soon as today.

Rudolph comes from Wisconsin, where he spent seven years as the Badgers' offensive line coach and helped construct some of the most fearsome running games in college football.

The hire is a coup for first-time head coach Pry. Rudolph was Paul Chryst's associate head coach and run game coordinator, and also a Wisconsin alumnus. It's expected Rudolph will have additional duties beyond coaching the offensive line in Blacksburg.

Rudolph was a team captain on Wisconsin's Big Ten and Rose Bowl-winning team in 1993 and also spent 2008-11 as the program's tight ends coach. He left to serve as Pittsburgh's offensive coordinator from 2012-14, then returned with Chryst in 2015. Those three seasons at Pitt represent Rudolph's only time outside the Big Ten amid a three-decade career in college football. 

Wisconsin ranked among the top 25 nationally in rushing four of the last five years, including a No. 22 ranking this season at 210.9 yards per game and 4.84 a carry. Virginia Tech averaged 185 yards per game and 4.52 a rush this season. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

