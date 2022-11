Hartwell has run the Aggies' athletics department since 2015.

John Hartwell has stepped down as Utah State's AD, sources told FootballScoop on Tuesday.

Hartwell has run the Aggies' athletics department since 2015. He was Troy's AD from 2012-15.

Hartwell hired Gary Andersen and Blake Anderson to lead the Aggies' football program. Anderson is 14-8 in his second season in Logan.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.