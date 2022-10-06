Conklin will not return after four and a half seasons on the job, sources tell FootballScoop.

Josh Conklin, a former highly decorated FBS defensive coordinator, has parted ways with Wofford as the Terriers’ head football coach, multiple sources tell FootballScoop.



After strong initial success atop the Wofford program, the Terriers slumped noticeably in 2021 and then lost their first five games this season — just missing what could have been a path-altering upset-win against Kennesaw State last month.





Conklin took over the program in 2017, immediately found success at a championship level in the Southern Conference and advanced the Terriers into the FCS Playoffs multiple times.



Wofford athletics called a team meeting Thursday evening to address the change in leadership atop the program.

Conklin was the defensive coordinator at FIU and Pittsburgh prior to landing the Wofford job, and coached safeties at Tennessee in 2012. He was The Citadel's defensive coordinator in 2010-11, and coached DBs at Wofford the three seasons prior.



Stay tuned to The Scoop for more details.