January 1, 2022
Sources: Former D3 head coach, D1 offensive coordinator joining FIU staff

Joshua Eargle will follow Mike MacIntyre from Memphis to Miami, sources say.
Mike MacIntyre is set to hire Joshua Eargle as FIU's tight ends coach, sources told FootballScoop on Saturday.

Eargle is currently a senior offensive consultant at Memphis, his first year in that post. Prior to that he spent two seasons at Kansas, one as a senior analyst and one as tight ends coach, recruiting coordinator and interim head coach.

A Memphis graduate, Eargle has been a head coach and a coordinator on both sides of the ball. He spent 2010 as the offensive coordinator at Arkansas-Monticello, 2011 as the defensive coordinator at Hallsville (Texas) High School, and 2012 as leading the defense at Southeastern Oklahoma State. 

That led to a 3-year run as the head coach at East Texas Baptist, a Division III institution, where he led the Tigers to a share of the American Southwest Conference championship in his final season.

From there, Eargle left to become the offensive coordinator at Austin Peay, a job he held for three seasons before returning to the FBS ranks at KU.

MacIntyre heads into his first season leading the Panthers following two years' as Memphis' defensive coordinator and one in the same role at Ole Miss. He spent 2010-18 as the head coach at San Jose State and Colorado, peaking with a Top 25 season at SJSU and a Pac-12 South title at CU.

FIU is coming off a 1-11 season under head coach Butch Davis.

