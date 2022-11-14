Sources: Juniata College making changes atop football program

Head coach Josh Carter and defensive coordinator Joe Dougherty will not return at Juniata College, sources told FootballScoop on Monday.

Juniata College is a Division III in Huntingdon, Pa. The Eagles compete in the Centennial Conference.

Juniata finished an 0-10 season on Saturday with a 66-15 loss at Susquehanna. Juniata went 1-9 in 2021.

Carter joined the program in 2020 after six seasons as the quarterbacks/wide receivers coach and special teams coordinator at Muhlenberg College, his alma mater. He has prior Division I position coaching experience at Fordham and Lafayette College.

Dougherty joined the program in 2020 from the Catholic University of America, where he was the special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach. He also coached previously at Fordham and Lafayette.

