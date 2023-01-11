Sources: Justin 'Juice' Johnson top target to join Texas Tech Red Raiders' staff

Johnson has been a high-rising assistant coach, most recently for Baylor

Justin Johnson, a former all-conference play at the University of Houston and a key member of Dave Aranda’s Baylor staff since 2020, is close to reuniting with a former colleague.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Johnson, nicknamed “Juice,” is headed to join rival Texas Tech’s staff under Joey McGuire for a top offensive assistant position. Per sources, the deal now is done and Johnson will be formally introduced as a member of the Red Raiders' staff in the near future.

Johnson, who has previous experience at Duke, Texas A&M and his alma mater, had a three-year run at Kansas that culminated with Johnson serving as the Jayhawks’ wide receivers’ coach.

McGuire’s Red Raiders are coming off an impressive Year 1 campaign under the former Baylor associate head coach, who worked with Johnson in the Bears’ program.

Texas Tech capped its 8-5 2022 campaign with a resounding, 42-25 win against Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss squad in the Texas Bowl.

The Red Raiders closed the season with wins in their final four contests, toppling Kansas, Iowa State and Oklahoma in overtime before posting the double-digit win against the Rebels.

Year 2 for McGuire & Co. opens at Wyoming before a massive non-conference showdown against Oregon.