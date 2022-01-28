Skip to main content

Sources: Kansas staffer leaving for D-II coordinator opportunity

Sources tell FootballScoop that Brock Caraboa, a senior analyst at Kansas and three-time finalist for the FootballScoop NAIA Coordinator of the Year award, is leaving for a defensive coordinator opportunity.

As a defensive play caller, there are few young coaches at the small college level as accomplished as Brock Caraboa.

Caraboa was a standout linebacker and rare three-year captain at Marian (NAIA - IN), where he went on to spend seven seasons on the staff.

His last four seasons at the school he served as their defensive coordinator, where he oversaw one of the top defensive units in the country. For a three of his four seasons calling the shots on defense, he was a finalist for the FootballScoop NAIA Coordinator of the Year award.

In February 2020, Caraboa left the familiar confines of Marian to take a position on Les Miles' staff at Kansas. When the Jayhawks parted ways with Les and brought in Lance Leipold (who has deep small college roots himself), Caraboa was retained and has held a senior defensive analyst role.

When an opportunity to return to the field for a top program to call the plays popped up, it was too good to walk away from.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Caraboa has accepted the new defensive coordinator job on Chris Reisert's staff at Tiffin.

In Caraboa, Reisert lands one of the more impressive young defensive coaches college football who now comes to the D-II level with some Big 12 experience.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

