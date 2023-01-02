Sources: Navy to hire offensive coordinator from triple option family

Kennesaw State offensive coordinator Grant Chesnut is expected to take the same job at Navy, sources tell FootballScoop.

Chesnut is currently the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Kennesaw State, a role he has held since 2021.

Chesnut has worked under KSU head coach Brian Bohannon since 2013, learning and eventually running an offense that Bohannon developed under former Navy head coach Paul Johnson while at Georgia Tech.

The Owls ranked 10th in FCS this season, rushing for 232.2 yards per game. KSU also threw for 136.8 yards per outing. Four Owls averaged between 38 and 65 rushing yards per game, while quarterbacks Xavier Shepherd and Jonathan Murphy also combined to throw for 136.8 yards per game. Kennesaw State went 11-2 in Chesnut's first season running the offense.

Prior to Kennesaw State, Chesnut was the head coach at Central High School in Carrollton, Ga.

Navy promoted defensive coordinator Brian Newberry to head coach on Dec. 19, days after parting ways with head coach Ken Niumatalolo after 16 seasons as head coach and 26 total seasons with the program.

