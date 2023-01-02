Skip to main content

Sources: Navy to hire offensive coordinator from triple option family

Kennesaw State offensive coordinator Grant Chesnut is expected to take the same job at Navy, sources tell FootballScoop.

Grant Chesnut is expected to be the next offensive coordinator at Navy, sources told FootballScoop on Monday.

Chesnut is currently the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Kennesaw State, a role he has held since 2021. 

Chesnut has worked under KSU head coach Brian Bohannon since 2013, learning and eventually running an offense that Bohannon developed under former Navy head coach Paul Johnson while at Georgia Tech. 

The Owls ranked 10th in FCS this season, rushing for 232.2 yards per game. KSU also threw for 136.8 yards per outing. Four Owls averaged between 38 and 65 rushing yards per game, while quarterbacks Xavier Shepherd and Jonathan Murphy also combined to throw for 136.8 yards per game. Kennesaw State went 11-2 in Chesnut's first season running the offense. 

Prior to Kennesaw State, Chesnut was the head coach at Central High School in Carrollton, Ga.

Navy promoted defensive coordinator Brian Newberry to head coach on Dec. 19, days after parting ways with head coach Ken Niumatalolo after 16 seasons as head coach and 26 total seasons with the program.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Ryan Day

Ryan Day reportedly planning to step back from play calling duties in 2023

Sounds like Ohio State will have a new offensive play caller next fall.

By Doug Samuels
jack griffith

Sources: Cincinnati Bearcats poised to snag Personnel Director from NFL scouting post

Scott Satterfield and the Bearcats are making huge off-the-field hires

By John Brice
onyebuagu

Sources: Jackson State, T.C. Taylor continue post-Deion Sanders rebuild with offensive hire

Taylor is snagging a rising star and former colleague to help run the JSU offense, sources tell FootballScoop

By John Brice
matt g

Sources: Kevin Wilson bringing highly regarded Ohio State staffer to run Tulsa defense

Matt Guerrieri had a long run at Duke, reunited in 2022 at Ohio State with Jim Knowles

By John Brice
coaches film room

Here's the ideal Coaches Film Room lineup for TCU vs. Georgia

These 5 guys would make be our top choices to break down the national title game for ESPN's Coaches Film Room

By Doug Samuels
mike leach

LOOK: In first game since Mike Leach's passing, Mississippi State honors former coach with pirate flag helmets

Mississippi State's first game without The Pirate happens to take place in the world's only football stadium with a pirate ship in the end zone.

By Zach Barnett
NORTH TEXAS - Staff Tracker-1

North Texas Staff Tracker (2022-23)

By Doug Samuels
Jim Harbaugh

With Michigan season over, multiple teams "doing homework" on Jim Harbaugh, per report

Harbaugh has twice sworn off the NFL within the past year. He may have to do so a third time.

By Zach Barnett