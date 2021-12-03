Sources: Kentucky's Jon Sumrall new head coach at Troy

The last few times that Troy needed to make a new head coaching hire, they turned to guys with offensive backgrounds from Larry Blakeney to Neal Brown, and most recently Chip Lindsey who was let go a few weeks ago after a 15-19 mark in three seasons.

However, when you find the right man, you know; and in this case, he happens to have a defensive background.

Sources tell FootballScoop Kentucky co-defensive coordinator / inside linebackers coach Jon Sumrall has emerged as the target and a deal is expected to be done.

Sumrall spent the 2015-17 seasons as the assistant head coach / linebackers coach / special teams coordinator for Troy during Neal Brown's first three seasons with the program.

He was hired away in 2018 to coach the linebackers at Ole Miss and has been at Kentucky since 2019. He started off working with the inside linebackers on Mark Stoops' staff before adding the co-defensive coordinator title.

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops raves about Sumrall, offering praises in terms of his ability to recruit, develop and coach his guys on the field.

More to come on this breaking news...

Brandon Marcello has shared the same news.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

9:30 update> Troy has their new leader.